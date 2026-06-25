UAE leaders offer condolences to Acting President of Venezuela over earthquake victims

ABU DHABI, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to Delcy Rodríguez, Interim President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, over the victims of the two earthquakes that struck the country, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries.

His Highness wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages of condolence to Interim President Delcy Rodríguez.