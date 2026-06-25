FNC First Deputy Speaker meets Oman's Shura Council Chairman at OIC conference

BAKU, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal Al Maawali, Chairman of the Shura Council of the Sultanate of Oman, on the sidelines of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), being held in Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan.

The meeting was attended by the FNC delegation participating in the conference, comprising several FNC members, as well as Mohammed Murad Al Blooshi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The two sides affirmed the depth of the fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman and stressed the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation and coordination between the two councils on issues of mutual interest.

They highlighted the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting bilateral cooperation, exchanging legislative expertise and experience, and enhancing coordination on regional and international issues, particularly through regional and international parliamentary engagements.

The two sides also reviewed the topics on the conference agenda, stressing the importance of strengthening consensus among member states on the issues under discussion in a manner that supports efforts to consolidate security and stability, advance sustainable development and address shared challenges facing the region and the world.