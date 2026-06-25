Sharjah to open scholarship applications through unified platform

SHARJAH, 25th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research will begin accepting scholarship applications for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at higher education institutions across the emirate from 1st July 2026.

Applications will remain open for one month and must be submitted through a unified scholarship platform available on the council’s website, schesr.shj.ae.

Dr Aisha Mohammed Bukhatir Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research, said the council’s role as the organising authority for scholarship programmes at higher education institutions in Sharjah comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The move aims to develop the scholarship system, unify procedures, and support eligible students in continuing their academic journey.

She explained that the council will be responsible for receiving, reviewing, approving, and monitoring scholarship applications in accordance with approved regulations and criteria, helping to strengthen equal educational opportunities and establish a unified framework for managing scholarships across higher education institutions in Sharjah.

She added that updated scholarship admission criteria have been approved to align with labour market needs and development priorities, guiding students towards high-demand specialisations and supporting future development requirements.

The programme covers undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships for approved eligible categories. Applications must be submitted electronically through the council’s website after students obtain admission or preliminary approval from a higher education institution in Sharjah.

The council urged students and parents to review the eligibility requirements, regulations, and application procedures through its website and official channels, and to ensure all application requirements are completed within the specified period.

The initiative forms part of the council’s efforts to support students, expand access to higher education, and help prepare qualified national talent to contribute to Sharjah’s development goals.