FNC First Deputy Speaker meets Speaker of Niger Advisory Council at OIC conference

BAKU, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Dr. Mamoudou Harouna Djingarey, Speaker of the Advisory Council for the Refoundation of the Republic of Niger, on the sidelines of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), being held in Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan.

The meeting was attended by the FNC delegation participating in the conference, comprising several FNC members, as well as Mohammed Murad Al Blooshi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Niger and underscored the importance of building on the continued progress achieved across various fields in a manner that enhances development, economic and investment cooperation and serves the shared interests of the two friendly countries.

They also stressed the importance of strengthening parliamentary relations between the Federal National Council and the Advisory Council of the Republic of Niger through the exchange of parliamentary visits and expertise, and by enhancing coordination and consultation in regional and international parliamentary forums. They noted that these efforts would support issues of mutual interest and reinforce the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting also reviewed a number of items on the conference agenda. Both sides emphasised the importance of continuing coordination among the parliaments of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member states and exchanging views on regional and international issues of mutual interest in a manner that enhances parliamentary cooperation and supports development and stability efforts while serving the interests of the peoples of the OIC member states.