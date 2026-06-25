Sheraa launches founder membership to support 1,000 ventures

SHARJAH, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) has launched Sheraa Membership, a unified founder support system designed to provide entrepreneurs with continuous access to mentorship, funding opportunities, strategic networks and ecosystem resources throughout every stage of their growth journey.

The initiative supports Sheraa’s 2030 vision of supporting 1,000 ventures and facilitating AED50 million in commercial deals for Sharjah-based businesses.

By 2030, the membership aims to help launch more than 50 youth-led businesses and create 1,000 jobs. Applications are now open on a rolling basis through Sheraa’s official website. Entrepreneurs of all nationalities interested in establishing or expanding ventures in Sharjah are eligible to apply.

Sheraa Membership consolidates the centre’s founder support ecosystem into a single integrated platform. It offers entrepreneurs tailored programmes, expert guidance, community connections, growth opportunities and resources that support businesses from idea validation to expansion.

The membership also enables Sheraa to provide continuous support beyond individual programme cycles, allowing aspiring founders, early-stage startups, alumni and growing SMEs to access resources and opportunities relevant to their evolving needs.

The programme is structured across sequential stages, each with defined entry and exit criteria. Members follow a guided curriculum and task-based roadmap tailored to their stage of development, supported by regular in-person sessions that provide practical guidance and direct access to Sheraa’s network of advisers and partners.

The membership includes three integrated support pillars. The first offers discounted business licensing and co-working facilities to help founders establish operations in Sharjah, alongside rent concessions, accommodation, insurance, education discounts and lifestyle benefits.

The second focuses on knowledge development through masterclasses, business clinics, sprint labs, one-to-one advisory sessions with Entrepreneurs-in-Residence and regular office hours.

The third connects entrepreneurs with the wider business ecosystem through investor introductions, access to Sharjah’s procurement platform, trade missions, participation in the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival and other local and international networking and showcase opportunities.

Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Sheraa, said, “Sheraa Membership is, at its core, a commitment to the founder. Every entrepreneur who joins Sheraa gains access not only to a programme but to a sustained partnership that grows with them at every stage, from their first idea through to business scale.

“As Sheraa enters its next decade, we are focused on broadening our impact through this membership. Looking ahead to 2030, our focus extends beyond supporting more ventures; it emphasises enabling founders to build resilient businesses that contribute to Sharjah’s innovation-driven economy.”

The membership was announced during a gathering of founders and ecosystem stakeholders at Sheraa headquarters at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK).

The event featured the Sheraa Founders Roundtable, bringing together entrepreneurs from Sheraa’s community, including RAWA Wellness, Eshara AI and Little Sprouties, who discussed the role of community in scaling businesses and shared their experiences of growing their ventures within Sheraa’s ecosystem.

For 2026-2027, Sheraa aims to onboard up to 400 members across all stages. The initiative aligns with Sharjah’s strategic priorities to strengthen its startup and SME sectors and build a competitive, knowledge-based economy.