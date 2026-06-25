Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre continues to receive submissions for 'Dhay' photography competition

ABU DHABI, 25th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre continues to receive submissions for the third edition of the “Dhay Photography Competition”, held under the theme “Family at the Mosque”.

The competition forms part of the initiatives launched by the Centre in conjunction with the announcement of the “Year of the Family 2026”, highlighting the role of the family as the foundation of society and the spirit of its cohesion.

The third edition of the competition focuses on showcasing the warmth of family gatherings within the mosques managed and supervised by the Centre. It offers photographers, both professionals and amateurs from around the world, a creative space to document the atmosphere of family moments through their lenses, by submitting photographs captured using cameras or mobile phones.

The competition seeks to document the arrival of families at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah, Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain, and Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Centre has allocated cash prizes for the winners of the first three places, with the aim of motivating artists and photographers from different countries around the world. The first prize is valued at AED5,000, the second prize at AED3,000, and the third prize at AED1,000.

The Centre allows photographers visiting the four mosques to submit their works through the “Spaces of Light Award” account on Instagram, spaces of light (sol), using the hashtags #Dhay_ Family and #Spaces_of_Light, or by tagging the award account @spacesoflight. Submissions will remain open until 12th July 2026.