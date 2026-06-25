Dubai Supreme Council of Energy holds awareness workshop on regulation of petroleum products trading in Dubai

DUBAI, 25th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Supreme Council of Energy held an awareness workshop at the Grand Hyatt Dubai aimed at equipping companies and institutions operating in the energy sector with comprehensive knowledge of the regulatory frameworks and technical controls stipulated in Executive Council Resolution No. (85) of 2025 Regulating Dealing in Petroleum Products in the Emirate of Dubai.

The workshop is part of the Council’s constant efforts to reinforce its leadership in regulatory excellence and enhance safety, governance, and compliance standards across Dubai’s petroleum products and energy trading system.

The workshop commenced with a keynote address delivered by Ahmad Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Chairman of the Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products, and was attended by specialised teams and petroleum products experts from prominent entities in the Emirate, including ADNOC, ENOC, Emarat, Dubai Police, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Civil Defense (DCD), Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and the Supreme Legislation Committee.

Participants of the workshop gained valuable insights into the provisions of the Resolution and its significance as a comprehensive legislative framework governing the activities of companies operating within the petroleum products sector. The Resolution further strengthens Dubai’s ability to combat the illegal trade of petroleum products while safeguarding lives and property, supporting the Emirate’s economic and environmental objectives, and enhancing the efficiency and resilience of its energy ecosystem.

Ahmad Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of DSCE and Chairman of Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products, reaffirmed that the Resolution regulating petroleum products trading marks a significant milestone in enhancing the reliability, efficiency, and competitiveness of Dubai’s market. By establishing a clear and robust regulatory framework, the resolution ensures the highest standards of safety, compliance, and transparency, while enabling companies to operate within a structured environment that supports the sustainability of the sector and strengthens preparedness for future developments.

He added that these efforts help maintain a resilient and sustainable energy ecosystem in Dubai, while enhancing the sector’s capacity to adapt to future transformations and ensuring its continued growth on responsible, transparent, and well-regulated foundations.

The workshop further featured interactive discussions with key stakeholders on licensing requirements for activities related to petroleum products trading, including import, distribution, transport, sales and purchase, manufacturing, marketing, and storage. Additionally, participants were briefed on the regulatory framework governing petroleum products transport within the Emirate of Dubai, in accordance with the controls stipulated in the Executive Council Resolution No. (85) of 2025 Regulating Dealing in Petroleum Products, as well as any requirements stipulated by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

The workshop further raised awareness among establishments regarding the necessity of obtaining both a commercial licence and a permit issued by the Council before undertaking any relevant activity. It also highlighted the importance of complying with requirements related to identifying the source of materials, providing proof of procurement from approved companies, and ensuring that storage, transportation, and manufacturing facilities meet all security, safety, and environmental standards approved by the relevant authorities.

This regulatory framework reflects the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy’s commitment to developing an integrated petroleum products trading system founded on governance, transparency and effective oversight. In doing so, it enhances market reliability and supports Dubai’s vision of building a safe, sustainable, and future-ready energy sector.