Sharjah Economic Development organises tax workshop with FTA

SHARJAH, 25th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Economic Development Department, in collaboration with the Federal Tax Authority, organised a tax workshop to review the UAE’s tax legislative framework and highlight regulations and procedures related to Value Added Tax.

The session also outlined the Authority’s role in administering, collecting, and enforcing federal taxes in line with best practices.

The workshop aimed to strengthen direct communication with clients and gather feedback to improve services and enhance customer experience. It was attended by representatives from private sector companies, who were briefed on services such as tax certificate issuance and tax group registration, alongside related procedures and requirements.

An open discussion session was also held, allowing participants and officials to exchange views, raise concerns, and suggest improvements. The dialogue focused on enhancing government services and adopting best practices to increase customer satisfaction.

The Department reaffirmed that such workshops support ongoing effortsto strengthen partnerships with government entities and the private sector, improve communication channels, and develop the business environment in the emirate.