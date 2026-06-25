Round 5 of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship begins tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 25th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has confirmed that preparations are complete for Round 5 of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Gi division), which gets underway Friday at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The three-day event will bring together more than 3,000 men and women athletes representing top clubs and academies from across the UAE as they eye to amass crucial ranking points.

The championship continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading fixtures on the domestic jiu-jitsu calendar, playing an important role in expanding participation, identifying emerging talent, developing future champions and supporting the national teams with athletes capable of competing at continental and international level. It also reflects the continued growth of the sport in the UAE under the support of the country’s visionary leadership, which has helped establish the nation as a global leader in jiu-jitsu.

Round 5 carries added importance in the race for the overall Gi standings. Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club will be looking to extend its lead after topping the rankings at the end of Round 4, while Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club aims to close the gap and keep the title race alive. Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, currently third, will also be targeting a strong performance to strengthen its position and continue challenging the leading teams.

Competition will take place over three days. Friday features the Under-18, Adult and Masters divisions for men and women. Saturday will be dedicated to the youth categories, while Sunday’s action will conclude the round with the Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 divisions for boys and girls.

Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said, “Round 5 represents a key stage of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship because of its significance in determining the overall standings and highlighting the continued progress of clubs and athletes as the season advances.

“Participation of over 3,000 athletes reflects the championship’s established position on the domestic sporting calendar and highlights the efforts of clubs and academies to attract and develop talent within a structured competitive environment that helps produce the next generation of champions.’

Al Zaabi added that Gi competition provides coaches with an important opportunity to assess athletes’ technical readiness, discipline, tactical awareness and ability to manage contests. He also noted that strong family attendance throughout the championship, particularly during the UAE’s Year of the Family, continues to encourage children to take up the sport while promoting values such as commitment, self-confidence and discipline.

Meanwhile, Asma Al Hosani, a brown belt athlete representing Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club in the adult division, said, “Competition at this level demands a high degree of preparation, experience and focus due to the narrow margins separating athletes and the importance of technical details on the mat.”

She said the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship provides athletes with an excellent opportunity to test themselves against strong opponents and gain valuable experience with every round. She added that Round 5 carries additional significance as clubs battle for the overall standings, making every contest important in the race for the title.