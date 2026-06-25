UAE qualify for Gold Fleet at Optimist World Championship in Morocco

TANGIER, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE sailing team have qualified for the Gold Fleet at the Optimist World Championship, currently under way in Tangier, Morocco, strengthening their position among Asia's leading teams at the event.

The Gold Fleet features the top 60 sailors from a field of 293 competitors representing 73 nations.

The UAE secured qualification after producing strong performances in the opening races, reflecting the continued development of sailing in the country and the team's ability to compete at the highest international level.

With seven races remaining, the UAE will aim to build on its positive results and improve its overall standing.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, congratulated the team on reaching the Gold Fleet, describing it as an important milestone in developing a promising generation capable of competing at major international championships.