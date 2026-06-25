Sharjah Digital Department marks graduation of inaugural Digital Transformation Expert cohort

SHARJAH, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Digital Department (SDD) celebrated the graduation of the first cohort of the "Digital Transformation Expert" programme, launched in collaboration with the Department of Human Resources in Sharjah. The initiative reflects the Emirate's continued commitment to building an integrated digital government ecosystem and equipping government professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to lead digital transformation and shape a more efficient, resilient, and sustainable future.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of SDD; Eng. Lamia Al Hosan Al Shamsi, Director of SDD; and Dr Abdullah Khalaf Al Hosani, Secretary General of the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah, Majid Hamad Al Marri, Director of the Department of Human Resources in Sharjah; along with senior officials and representatives from the participating government entities.

A total of 47 employees from 25 government entities across the Emirate of Sharjah graduated from the programme. Over six weeks, participants completed a training designed to strengthen both leadership and technical capabilities while enhancing their readiness to lead digital transformation initiatives within their respective entities. They also gained practical knowledge in adopting emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and cloud computing, helping improve government performance and enhance service quality.

The programme forms part of the SDD's efforts to support the implementation of the Sharjah Digital Transformation Strategy 2026–2028, which aims to build an integrated, human-centred government powered by data, emerging technologies, and innovation, ultimately enhancing government efficiency and improving quality of life.

The curriculum combined specialised learning with practical application, covering topics such as digital transformation, emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, digital leadership, and change management. Participants also took part in interactive discussions on the key challenges of digital transformation and the impact of advanced technologies on talent and capability development. The programme concluded with practical projects, enabling participants to design digital transformation initiatives tailored to their government entities and translate their learning into tangible institutional impact.

In his keynote address, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi emphasised that digital transformation begins with people who are capable of leading change and harnessing technology to create meaningful and lasting impact.

He said: "The ability to adapt to change, leverage data, and harness emerging technologies has become one of the defining factors of successful governments as they prepare for the future. This programme was designed to develop professionals equipped with digital awareness, strategic thinking, and the capabilities needed to accelerate the adoption of digital solutions and strengthen integration across government entities."

Majid Hamad Al Marri highlighted that the Digital Transformation Expert Programme is a testament to the strategic partnership between the Department of Human Resources in Sharjah and SDD. Rooted in the belief that people are the driving force behind digital transformation, the programme empowers government professionals with the capabilities to lead innovation and accelerate digital transformation, supporting Sharjah's vision for a more agile, innovative, and future-ready government.

The ceremony also recognised the top ten graduates and honoured all participants who successfully completed the programme requirements. It also showcased the programme's key outcomes and achievements.