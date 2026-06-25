Ministry of Education launches NOVA project to advance comprehensive AI-driven institutional transformation

ABU DHABI, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Education (MoE) has introduced the NOVA project, a strategic initiative aimed at advancing comprehensive institutional transformation powered by AI. In line with national priorities and the UAE’s vision to accelerate AI adoption across the government sector, the project seeks to consolidate the country’s position as a global hub for digital innovation and to enhance the readiness of government institutions for future demands.

The launch is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to develop an integrated institutional ecosystem and elevate the efficiency of operations and services. The project leverages modern technologies, including AI, to transform data into actionable insights that support fast and informed decision-making, enhance educational outcomes and translate into measurable impact for students, teachers, schools and parents.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, said: “The NOVA project embodies MoE’s commitment to implementing the directions of the UAE leadership to incorporate AI and advanced data technologies into government operations. The initiative marks a new phase of government innovation by redesigning and streamlining processes.”

She added: “Education today is at the core of a rapid global transformation, which requires building educational systems that are smarter, more flexible, proactive and better equipped to respond to the needs of students, teachers and the wider community. AI-driven digital transformation is no longer an optional tactic but a national and institutional necessity, as it empowers the education sector to keep pace with constant changes. In this context, the NOVA project represents a strategic shift toward a more agile business model, whose true value lies in investing in people and developing national capabilities to use AI responsibly and effectively.”

For his part, Eng. Mohammed Al Qasim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, said: “The NOVA project builds upon a comprehensive ecosystem of initiatives and investments MoE has implemented over the past years in the fields of digital transformation, AI, capacity building as well as systems and data development.”

He explained that the initiative aims to unify institutional workflows across the Ministry and the educational sector, creating a transparent work environment based on reliable data, smart systems and advanced digital services.

In line with the UAE’s vision for an innovative, technology-driven education system, the initiative focuses on equipping the new generation with essential skills while strengthening the nation’s global competitiveness in education.