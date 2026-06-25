29th Dubai Summer Surprises to kick off on 2nd July

DUBAI, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai is preparing to launch the 29th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) from 2nd July to 30th August under the theme "Make it a Dubai Summer", offering more than 60 days of entertainment, family experiences and major retail promotions that reinforce the emirate's position as a leading global destination for tourism, shopping and leisure during the summer season.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the festival features a comprehensive programme combining shopping, entertainment, hospitality, dining, cultural and sporting events, alongside thousands of promotional offers, raffles and prizes, including cars, cash rewards and scholarships, as well as hotel and attraction deals for residents and visitors.

The season will feature two major shopping campaigns: the Great Dubai Summer Sale from 2nd July to 2nd August, offering discounts of up to 90 percent across hundreds of brands, and the Back-to-School season from 3rd to 30th August, with special offers on school supplies, clothing and electronics, alongside family entertainment and interactive experiences.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said Dubai Summer Surprises continues to strengthen Dubai's position as one of the world's leading tourism, shopping and entertainment destinations. He added that this year's edition offers a diverse programme of events, promotions, prizes, concerts and hospitality experiences catering to all segments of the community while supporting economic growth and boosting the retail and tourism sectors.

The festival opens with a four-day programme from 2nd to 5th July, featuring concerts and free live performances across several shopping malls by leading artists, in addition to theatrical productions and family entertainment for all age groups.

Dubai's popular mascots Modesh and Dana will return with appearances at shopping malls, schools and entertainment destinations. Modesh World will run at Dubai World Trade Centre from 3rd July to 23rd August, offering family attractions, play zones, workshops, live performances and free experiences, alongside the Modesh Scholarship programme, which will award 10 scholarships worth AED20,000 each.

This year's programme also introduces new initiatives, including the Back-to-School Carnival on 7th and 8th August, the LEGO FIFA interactive experience at City Walk, the "Dine, Shop and Win" campaigns, major raffles offering luxury cars and cash prizes at participating malls, and events supporting Emirati small and medium-sized enterprises while showcasing local brands.

In the food sector, Dubai Summer Restaurant Week returns from 13th July to 2nd August, while the popular "10 Dirham Dish" promotion will run from 3rd to 30th August, offering selected dishes at participating restaurants for AED10.

The programme also includes a series of concerts and live performances, led by the Beat the Heat music festival featuring a number of Arab artists throughout July and August, alongside a concert by Kuwait's Miami Band at Coca-Cola Arena on 29th August, Candlelight concerts, as well as artistic performances, theatre productions and interactive experiences across Dubai's leading shopping destinations.

Dubai Summer Surprises will continue to offer major shopping campaigns and prize draws, including the "Win Your Home in Dubai" campaign, raffles for luxury cars and cash prizes, as well as daily promotions and specialised discounts on gold, electronics, fashion, beauty products and furniture.

The new edition also features hundreds of offers at hotels, resorts and tourist attractions, with around 100 staycation and leisure packages catering to different budgets. Coinciding with the UAE's Year of the Family, the programme also includes sporting and community events such as Dubai Mallathon, indoor running events and football-inspired experiences, creating a comprehensive summer season that brings together shopping, entertainment, sport and hospitality across the emirate.