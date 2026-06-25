MoHAP reinforces healthcare readiness, service efficiency in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy in Fujairah, received a delegation from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), led by Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector, during a field visit to Al Sharq Hospital in Dibba, Fujairah. The visit was also attended by Dr. Mahmoud Elrefaey, Chief Operating Officer of Al Sharq Healthcare Group.

The visit forms part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the readiness of healthcare facilities, enhance the quality of services delivered to patients and customers, and reinforce the sustainability of the national healthcare system in line with the highest national and international standards. It also aligns with the UAE’s vision of advancing an integrated healthcare model that promotes community wellbeing and improves quality of life.

During the visit, the delegation reviewed the hospital’s operational readiness and the approved plans in place to ensure the continuity of healthcare services. They also examined the hospital’s institutional capabilities and supporting infrastructure, which underpin the efficient delivery of high-quality healthcare services.

The delegation was also briefed on the hospital’s development initiatives and the coordination mechanisms that foster seamless collaboration between medical and administrative teams, enabling faster response times, enhancing the patient experience, and elevating the quality of healthcare services.

The programme also included a meeting with the hospital’s management and specialist teams. Discussions focused on opportunities to further develop healthcare services and explored initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency. The meeting also examined ways to advance organ and human tissue donation and transplantation services, helping expand access to these vital services while fostering a stronger culture of humanitarian giving.

Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri said the Ministry continues to conduct field visits to healthcare facilities across all emirates as part of its commitment to promoting institutional excellence, strengthening healthcare readiness, exchanging expertise, and identifying best practices. These visits, he noted, play an important role in advancing healthcare services while enhancing efficiency and long-term sustainability.

He added: "Healthcare readiness is a cornerstone of the UAE’s integrated healthcare system. The Ministry is committed to deepening collaboration across the sector while advancing the adoption of best practices and internationally recognized standards. Together, these efforts help ensure the continuity of healthcare services, promote healthier communities and a better quality of life, and further strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading global model for healthcare readiness and advanced healthcare services."