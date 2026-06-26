Jordanian FM, Hungarian counterpart discuss regional developments

AMMAN, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordanian Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ayman Safadi, on Thursday held a phone call with Hungary’s new Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anita Orban, to discuss relations and regional developments, Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.

During the conversation, the ministers discussed regional developments and efforts to end escalation and promote security and stability, particularly after a memorandum of understanding was signed by the United States and Iran.

They affirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest and building on progress achieved, both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union.