Venezuela earthquakes death toll rises to 164

CARACAS, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from the two earthquakes that struck Venezuela has risen to 164, with 971 people injured.

The Venezuelan government announced a package of measures to support those affected and restore economic activity in the stricken areas.

The first 7.2-magnitude quake was followed seconds later by an even stronger 7.5-magnitude one, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), with both occurring close to the surface, making destruction more severe.

Interim President Delcy Rodríguez declared a state of emergency and announced that 100 aftershocks have been recorded since the two main earthquakes occurred.