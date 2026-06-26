UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on the anniversary of his accession to power.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the Emir of Qatar on the occasion.