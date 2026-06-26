UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Michael Randrianirina of the Republic of Madagascar on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Randrianirina and to Prime Minister Mamitiana Rajaonarison on the occasion.