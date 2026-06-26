US mobilises $150 mn in assistance to quake victims in Venezuela

WASHINGTON, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The US is mobilising $150 million as part of a rapid, government-wide response after the earthquakes that struck Venezuela. Following the devastating earthquakes, the US government committed significant financial assistance, deployed search and rescue efforts, and collaborated with the interim Venezuelan authorities to address the acute needs of the Venezuelan people.

According to the US State Department, $100 million contribution will go to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and $50 million in new bilateral awards to partners on the ground in Venezuela.

In addition to providing financial support, the Department is helping organisations to logistically coordinate and liaise with the interim authorities.