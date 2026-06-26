China's installed power generation capacity exceeds 4 billion kilowatts

BEIJING, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) - China's installed power generation capacity reached 4.01 billion kilowatts at the end of May 2026, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said Thursday, noting that China now ranks first in the world by this measure.

Non-fossil fuel power generation has emerged as a major driver of the growth, accounting for 62 percent of total installed capacity by the end of May, up from 25 percent in 2010, the NEA said.

According to China Central Television (CCTV) report, New renewable energy projects across the country are playing a key role in this transformation. Just days ago, the second batch of units at the Hainan Qiyuan Offshore Wind Farm, China's southernmost offshore wind power project, was successfully connected to the grid.

The wind farm is expected to achieve full operation by the end of August. Once completed, it will generate about 1.6 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity per year.

"After the project reaches full capacity, it will be able to meet the annual electricity demand of about 620,000 three-person households in Hainan Province, further supporting the growing demand for green electricity driven by the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port," said Wu Dongkuan, vice general manager of Hainan Longyuan New Energy.

The construction of other energy projects nationwide, such as offshore wind power bases, nuclear power bases, and renewable energy bases in desert areas, have also made solid progress this year according to the NEA.