UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish performs four specialised surgeries for Gaza patients under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

AL ARISH, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt has performed four specialised surgeries for patients from the Gaza Strip under ''Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'', as part of its ongoing medical and humanitarian efforts to provide specialised treatment and healthcare to Palestinians.

The surgeries included the fixation and treatment of complex fractures in the femur, leg and hip, bone reconstruction using bone grafting, the installation of specialised external fixation devices, and surgical interventions to treat complications resulting from previous injuries and fractures.

The medical team confirmed that the surgeries were successful, while the patients continue to receive medical care, treatment, and follow-up at the hospital in line with integrated treatment plans aimed at accelerating recovery, improving quality of life, and restoring mobility.

This achievement reflects the advanced medical and specialised readiness of the UAE Floating Hospital, as well as its ability to handle delicate and complex cases through qualified medical teams and modern equipment that contribute to providing advanced treatment services to patients and injured people from the Gaza Strip.

The UAE Floating Hospital continues to provide integrated medical and treatment services, including specialised surgeries, physiotherapy, dialysis, and various diagnostic and therapeutic services, as part of an integrated medical system implemented by the UAE to support Palestinians and alleviate their suffering.

These efforts come under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, through which the UAE continues to implement its humanitarian, relief, and medical initiatives to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, reflecting its firmly established humanitarian approach to extending assistance to those in need and standing by them in various circumstances.