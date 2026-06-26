Gold poised for fourth weekly loss

CAPITALS,26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold was set on Friday for a ‌fourth straight weekly fall, as a resilient dollar and expectations of faster US rate hikes to tame inflation kept bullion pressured near $4,000 per ounce.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,002.77 per ounce by ​0441 GMT. U.S. gold futures for August delivery lost 0.7% to $4,017.30.

For the ​week, bullion was on track for a loss of 3.8%, having ⁠slipped below the key $4,000 level for the first time since November 2025 on ​Wednesday.

Gold prices have fallen about 29% from the record high of $5,594.82 on 29th January.

Among other ​metals, spot silver fell 2.6% to $56.39 per ounce, ​platinum lost 2% to $1,568.55, and palladium slid 0.6% to $1,177.12. All metals were headed for a weekly loss.