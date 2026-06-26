US moves ahead with $700 million jet engine sale to Türkiye

WASHINGTON, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- President Donald Trump’s administration has formally notified Congress of its intention to sell dozens of jet engines worth more than $700 million to Türkiye, according to a copy of the formal notification seen by Reuters on Thursday.
“The US government is prepared to license the export of these items having taken into account political, military, economic, human rights, and arms control considerations,” the State Department said in its notification to Congress.
Congress has 15 days to introduce a joint resolution of disapproval if it wants to block the sale. Such a resolution would need to pass in both chambers and could be vetoed by Trump.
The engines, produced by General Electric (GE.N), will power Türkiye's first indigenous combat jet KAAN, a major project launched in 2016 as part of the NATO member's efforts to be more self-sufficient in its defence. .