US moves ahead with $700 million jet engine sale to Türkiye

WASHINGTON, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- President Donald Trump’s administration has formally notified Congress of its intention to sell dozens of jet ‌engines worth more than $700 million to Türkiye, according to a copy of the formal notification seen by Reuters on Thursday.

“The US government is prepared to license the export of ​these items having taken into account political, military, economic, human rights, and arms control considerations,” the State Department said in its notification to Congress.

Congress has 15 days to introduce a joint resolution of disapproval if it wants to block the sale. Such a resolution would need to ​pass in both chambers and could be vetoed by Trump.

The engines, produced by General Electric (GE.N), will power Türkiye's first indigenous combat jet KAAN, a major project launched in 2016 as part of the NATO member's efforts to be more self-sufficient in its defence. .