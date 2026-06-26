Europe heatwave breaks records as UN agencies ramp up health warnings

GENEVA,26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- As a record-breaking heatwave grips large parts of Europe, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), national weather services and partners are mobilising heat-health action plans for millions of people facing dangerous temperatures.

The extreme heat is also impacting economic activities, infrastructure, agriculture and ecosystems, the UN weather agency said on Thursday, providing an overview of the situation.

UN climate chief Simon Stiell weighed in on the extreme temperatures in Europe, warning that “until humanity stops burning coal, oil and gas, extreme heat will keep getting worse,” highlighting the need for countries to accelerate the shift to renewable energy, protect forests and boost climate resilience.

The heatwave is expected to spread across large parts of western, central and southern Europe over the next two weeks, according to a regional climate monitoring centre that is part of a WMO network.

The forecast indicates temperatures between 3°C and 10°C above the weekly average for this time of year while daily maximum temperatures above 35°C are expected in many areas, with some locations in the southwest exceeding 40°C.

The deadly European heatwave formed the backdrop to a major keynote speech by UN Secretary-General António Guterres at London Climate Action Week on Monday.

“We have just lived through the eleven hottest years ever recorded,” he said. “Around the world, Climate disasters are becoming more frequent, more destructive and more costly.”

Extreme heat is expected to occur with increasing frequency and intensity as the climate changes, WMO said. The UN agency recently issued an update which said that El Niño would affect weather and climate patterns in the coming months, although impacts are typically greater outside Europe.

WMO is among UN agencies supporting the Secretary-General’s Call to Action on Extreme Heat, issued in July 2024. It urges countries to protect vulnerable people, safeguard workers, use data and science to boost the resilience of both economies and societies and limit global temperature rise.

WMO is supporting the Call to Action through the Early Warnings for All initiative, aimed at ensuring that people everywhere receive timely warnings and clear information on how to protect themselves before dangerous heat or other hazards strike.

Alongside WHO, it has developed guidance on extreme heat and heat-health early warning systems which support national plans and response efforts.

As the heatwave shifts across Europe, UN agencies are stressing that early warnings must lead to early action, which includes protecting people during the hottest hours, preparing health services, reducing heat exposure in homes and workplaces and building cities that can withstand a hotter climate.