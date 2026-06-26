UN allocates $8 million in funding to help Burundi, South Sudan prepare for potential spread of Ebola

NEW YORK, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UN's top humanitarian has allocated $8 million in funding to help Burundi and South Sudan prepare for the potential spread of Ebola.

An outbreak declared in May in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has infected more than 1,000 and killed nearly 300.

Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher announced the funding, provided through the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), on Thursday.

It will support strengthening surveillance, laboratory capacity, case management, and infection prevention and control in Burundi and South Sudan, both of which are at risk of cross-border transmission.

UN agencies and humanitarian partners continue to respond to the outbreak inside the DRC, where more than 51,000 people have received food assistance since the outbreak was declared and containment measures have disrupted trade, reduced food availability and driven up prices in affected areas.

Even as support from the WHO and the Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDC) has increased laboratory capacity, the UN reiterated its call on Thursday for donors to increase support so that humanitarians can continue to provide life-saving assistance.