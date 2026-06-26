11th BRICS Energy Ministers’ Joint Communiqué launch BRICS Digital Centre of Excellence for Smart Grids, Energy Storage

GURUGRAM, India, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The BRICS Energy Ministers reaffirmed the importance of respecting national circumstances, development priorities and energy pathways.

The 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting concluded with the adoption of the 11 BRICS Energy Ministers’ Joint Communiqué, reflecting the collective vision and consensus of BRICS countries on strengthening cooperation in the areas of energy security, sustainability, innovation, resilient infrastructure and capacity building.

Held in Gurugram under India’s BRICS Chairship 2026 under the overarching theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'', the meeting brought together Energy Ministers, Vice Ministers, and senior officials from BRICS member countries to deliberate on key global energy challenges and opportunities and to advance practical cooperation across the energy sector.

A major outcome of India’s Chairship was the launch of the BRICS Digital Centre of Excellence for Smart Grids and Energy Storage (https://brics-dcoe.global/) under the BRICS Energy Research Cooperation Platform (ERCP). The Centre will serve as a voluntary collaborative platform for knowledge sharing, capacity building, exchange of policy and regulatory best practices, and development of pilot initiatives among BRICS countries.

In another significant milestone, the BRICS Guiding Principles on Smart Grids and Energy Storage were adopted recognizing the growing importance of modern, resilient and digitally enabled power systems in supporting reliable and affordable energy access while facilitating the integration of renewable energy and emerging technologies.

The Joint Communiqué reaffirmed that energy security remains a cornerstone of BRICS cooperation and emphasised the need for diversified, resilient and transparent energy systems and supply chains.

Ministers highlighted that access to secure, reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy is fundamental to economic development, job creation, industrialization, and human dignity.

The Ministers also underscored the importance of balanced and diversified energy mixes, promotion of cleaner and more efficient energy technologies, and cooperation in areas such as new technologies in fossil fuels, renewable energy, biofuels, hydrogen, energy storage, critical minerals, carbon capture technologies, digitalization and energy efficiency while reaffirming the importance of affordable financing.

Recognizing the role of research and youth engagement in shaping future energy systems, the Ministers supported the convening of the BRICS Youth Energy Summit during India’s Chairship and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding collaboration through the BRICS Energy Research Cooperation Platform.

They reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration in support of secure, affordable, sustainable and resilient energy systems and looked forward to continuing cooperation under the Chairship of the People’s Republic of China in 2027.