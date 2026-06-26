Emirates' Rulers congratulate Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate congratulatory messages to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on the anniversary of his accession to power.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

The Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers sent similar messages to the Emir of Qatar on the occasion.