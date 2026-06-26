Abu Dhabi conference highlights innovation in diabetes care

ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- M42’s Imperial College London Diabetes & Endocrine Centre (ICLDEC), together with HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Centre, successfully hosted the 3rd Diabetes Education & Technology Conference at Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi , reaffirming its role as a leading platform for advancing diabetes education and technology in the UAE.

The conference welcomed more than 500 attendees and over 30 faculty members, reflecting growing demand for practical, multidisciplinary education in diabetes technology. Healthcare professionals from nursing, dietetics, pharmacy, diabetes education, and allied health came together to explore the technologies transforming diabetes care today.

This year's edition also introduced four hands-on workshops in response to delegate feedback and designed to bridge the gap between technological innovation and real-world clinical practice.

Globally, 589 million adults (aged 20–79) are living with diabetes, which equates to approximately 1 in 9 people worldwide . The conference addressed the need for healthcare professionals to stay current with rapidly evolving technologies while ensuring their effective use in patient care. Reflecting this need, discussions focused on technologies that are not only new, but also practical, scalable and ready for clinical adoption, from artificial intelligence and digital health solutions to continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and automated insulin delivery (AID) systems.

Dr. Mai Ahmed Al Jaber, CEO of Outpatient Care Cluster at M42, said, "Innovation in diabetes care is moving quickly, but it only creates value when healthcare professionals feel confident using it in practice. Conferences such as this help educate, strengthen collaboration across disciplines and support the adoption of innovations that can improve patient care."

The conference also emphasised the importance of peer exchange and professional dialogue in a field evolving as rapidly as diabetes technology. Through a mix of expert presentations and hands-on workshops, delegates had the opportunity to share perspectives, learn from real clinical experiences, and strengthen their ability to apply emerging tools in day-to-day practice.

Dr. Tomader Ali, Manager Diabetes Education at Outpatient Care Cluster at M42, said,“In diabetes education, relevance matters as much as expertise. We designed this year’s conference to give delegates practical exposure to a range of clinically relevant digital technology tools that enable the enhancement of alogrithm-driven decisions and conversations shaping care today. We aim for our colleagues and attendees to leave not only informed, but to be better prepared for everyday clinical practice in our increasingly AI-demanding patient care. It is exciting to see how strongly this has resonated nationally, and we look forward to building on that momentum in future editions of the conference.”

Dr. Imad Alostaz, Manager, Pharmacy Services, Outpatient Cluster, M42, said, "What stood out was how practical and relevant the conference was, both in the quality of the content and in the opportunity to learn from peers across the profession. I look forward to future editions and to continuing these important conversations."

As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a regional hub for healthcare innovation, initiatives such as the Diabetes Education & Technology Conference play an important role in strengthening professional education, fostering multidisciplinary collaboration and supporting the practical adoption of technologies that can enhance diabetes care.

By investing in education, innovation and knowledge-sharing, ICLDEC and HealthPlus Diabetes and Endocrinology Center are helping equip healthcare professionals with the expertise needed not only to keep pace with change, but to help shape the future of diabetes care in the UAE.