Ajman Government reduces official working hours during summer

‏AJMAN, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Government Human Resources Department has issued a circular to all government entities in the Emirate regarding the reduction of official working hours during the summer period, as part of the Sayfuna Mutawazin (Our Summer, Balanced) initiative.

The initiative aims to develop the work environment and enhance the balance between professional and social life, in alignment with the objectives and initiatives of the Year of the Family.

‏The circular stipulates that official working hours from Monday to Thursday shall be reduced to seven hours per day — from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — for the period from 29 June 2026 to 28 August 2026. Official working hours on Friday shall remain at four and a half hours — from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. — in accordance with the regulations in force within the Ajman Government.

‏The Department affirmed in the circular that government entities may apply a flexible working schedule, provided that the number of working hours for any employee shall not be less than the official working hours specified under the circular.

‏The circular further clarified that government entities operating on a shift system shall determine the start and end times of their shifts in a manner consistent with the nature of their work and operational requirements, ensuring the continued delivery of government services with efficiency and effectiveness.

‏The Ajman Government Human Resources Department affirmed its full readiness to provide technical and advisory support to government entities to ensure the optimal implementation of the circular’s provisions.