Creators HQ’s active presence at Cannes Lions 2026 draws interest from major platforms, global brands, content creators

CANNES, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- In a vibrant showcase of creativity that left an inspiring mark and drew widespread attention from global creators and major online platforms, Creators HQ, the first content creator hub in the UAE and the Middle East, has successfully concluded its participation at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026.

Part of Visioneers, UAE's largest content management and development platform, Creators HQ made its presence felt at Cannes Lions, which is recognised as the world's premier event for media, advertising, marketing, content creation and creative innovation, held annually in Cannes, France.

Creators HQ introduced the 1 Billion Followers Summit to a new global audience of creators and industry pioneers. The event offered a platform to highlight the achievements of this premier annual summit hosted in the UAE, showcasing its strategic vision and vital role in shaping the future of the creator economy.

This participation marks a significant strategic milestone for Creators HQ, allowing it to showcase its achievements since its launch and firmly consolidate its position as an impactful global platform driving the future of the content industry.

The Creators HQ pavilion at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity attracted nearly 200 international content creators from more than 20 countries, whose combined followings reach hundreds of millions across various social platforms. The pavilion also attracted executives from major social media platforms and global brands taking part in the festival.

Notable global creators visiting the Creators HQ pavilion included Simon Squibb, Cedric Grolet, School of Hard Knocks, Garyvee, Sean Does Magic, Ossy Marwah, Ahmed Al Nasheet and many others.

The gathering also brought together creator economy leaders, as well as founders and executives from some of the world’s largest creator platforms and companies, including TikTok, YouTube, CAA, Edelman, Adobe, komi, Meltwater, Vayner Media, Teachable, Gushcloud, and many more.

The Creators HQ team engaged with international content creators and executives from major global brands at the festival to explore the key shifts and trends defining the new media industry, and the innovations reshaping the future of impactful digital content.

The team shared innovative insights on the current state and future of global media, showcasing international best practices and highlighting the technical and creative breakthroughs driving the development of meaningful content.

Through extensive discussions with global creators and representatives from leading social media platforms and international brands, the Creators HQ team explored ways to support creative talent and empower content creators.

Discussions also explored future opportunities and challenges within the new media sector, highlighting how modern technologies and AI can be leveraged to produce purposeful content that delivers genuine value to societies.

Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, stated: “Creators HQ’s prominent and active presence at Cannes Lions 2026 embodies the UAE’s vision to consolidate its position and leading role in shaping the future of the creator economy.”

Al Hammadi added: “Since its inception, Creators HQ has successfully established itself as a premier hub for content creators, digital platforms and major industry players, serving as a strategic catalyst for global partnerships. Today, we continue to build on this momentum by reaching an even broader international audience and expanding the horizons for the 1 Billion Followers Summit among key stakeholders across the global content industry.”

Al Hammadi noted: “The widespread response and positive interest generated by Creators HQ’s participation at Cannes Lions from industry leaders, major global brands and content creators serves as clear proof of the exceptional value our creative ecosystem offers in the UAE. It underscores our competitive edge in attracting and empowering global talent to turn their innovative ideas and skills into sustainable economic assets that drive knowledge and digital development on a global scale.”

Al Hammadi concluded: “By taking part, Creators HQ has successfully brought the power and impact of the UAE’s creative landscape to the heart of the global stage in Cannes. The strong connections forged with international platforms and creators further underscore Creators HQ’s leadership as the premier gateway to the regional creator economy and support its strategy to empower creative talent and accelerate the growth of the content industry.”

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is the world's premier event for the global media and creative industries. Serving as a comprehensive platform that brings together the entire creative ecosystem, the festival is held annually at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France. As a prestigious global destination for creative excellence, it unites elite professionals from across the media, advertising, marketing, and communications landscapes.