Department of Community Development, Aldar partner to develop Yas Community Park

ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD) and Aldar have partnered to develop Yas Community Park, a new community destination on Yas Island designed to bring people together through shared experiences and everyday connection.

Welcoming residents and visitors from all segments of the community, the park will provide an open and inclusive environment that supports community life and encourages meaningful interaction.

At the heart of the park is Nabdh Yas, a community hub developed in partnership with DCD. Designed as a central gathering space, Nabdh Yas, upon opening, will host a diverse programme of community-led initiatives, enabling families, youth, and seniors to connect, learn, and engage in a welcoming and inclusive environment.

Nabdh Yas introduces a new model of public-private partnership, marking the first time private sector investment is being directed towards community infrastructure of this kind in Abu Dhabi. With DCD leading the development and long-term management of the hub, the initiative reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to innovative delivery models that create lasting social value and strengthen community wellbeing.

The Nabdh Yas hub is to be developed under an agreement between Aldar and DCD, which sets out a framework to expand the Nabdh Community Hub model across Aldar’s developments in various areas of the emirate, including Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. The agreement was signed in the presence of Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Chairman of DCD, and Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar Properties, and formalised by Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of DCD, and Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Properties.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar, said: “Yas Community Park brings our vision of inclusive, accessible communities to life. It reflects Aldar’s belief that community begins with belonging, in places that are welcoming, inclusive, and shaped by the people who use them. Our collaboration with the Department of Community Development on Nabdh Yas further reflects a shared commitment to creating places that bring people together and enrich everyday life across Abu Dhabi.”

In this context, Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development, said: “This partnership marks an important step towards strengthening the presence of community centres within residential neighbourhoods and transforming them into vibrant spaces that foster interaction and connection among community members, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a more connected and cohesive society.”

He added: “Through the ‘Nabdh’ community centres, we are working to cultivate an integrated community environment that offers opportunities for participation, learning, and volunteering, while empowering different segments of society to contribute actively to community programmes and activities in a way that enhances quality of life and reinforces a culture of shared responsibility and social cohesion.”

He further affirmed that the partnership with Aldar represents a distinguished model of integration between the public and private sectors. He noted that the collaboration extends beyond the development of facilities to encompass the design of a fully integrated community experience, reflecting the Department’s commitment to partnerships driven by sustainable impact, rather than implementation alone.

Under the agreement, DCD will identify community needs, set the regulatory framework, and oversee the programmes and activities offered within the hubs. Aldar will leverage its expertise in urban development to ensure the hubs are delivered to the highest planning and engineering standards, achieving integration between urban development and community needs. The partnership covers all stages – from planning and design through to development and operation – ensuring the delivery of sustainable, inclusive, and accessible community hubs for all age groups.

The launch of Yas Community Park represents a key milestone in the Yas Inclusive City initiative, a joint effort between Aldar and DCD to position Yas Island as a global benchmark for accessibility and inclusive urban living. Rooted in the Year of Family’s core principles of connection and belonging, the park is designed to promote togetherness and support the wellbeing of families across generations through spaces that enable shared experiences and everyday moments that matter.

Strategically located between Yas Island’s world-class attractions and its growing residential communities, Yas Community Park will create a shared environment, supporting the continued evolution of community life on the island. It will feature a mosque, alongside an inclusive playground designed to ensure accessibility for all children, with shaded and family-friendly environments that encourage outdoor activity. A selection of retail offerings will support everyday needs while creating opportunities for local businesses to thrive within a community setting.

At its core, Nabdh Yas will serve as the social and cultural pulse of the park, delivering programmes and experiences that reflect the diversity of Abu Dhabi’s communities while reinforcing shared values of connection, belonging, and participation. The hub forms part of a wider network of Nabdh Community Hubs that, since their launch, have delivered hundreds of community programmes and activities in partnership with government, private, and third-sector entities, attracting thousands of participants of all age groups across the emirate.