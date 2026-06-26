Zayed National Museum, Emirates Post unveil exclusive commemorative stamp collection

ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed National Museum, in collaboration with Emirates Post, unveiled an exclusive commemorative stamp collection celebrating the Unted Arab Emirates’ national museum opening and honouring the enduring legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The limited-edition collection features a curated selection of artefacts from the Zayed National Museum’s collection, alongside a historic image of Sheikha Zayed, reflecting the UAE’s rich cultural heritage and deep historical roots.

Dr. Peter Magee, Director of Zayed National Museum, said: “This commemorative stamp collection provides a unique opportunity to share the stories held within Zayed National Museum’s collection with audiences across the UAE and beyond. The artefacts featured in the series reflect the depth and diversity of the nation’s history, from ancient communities and enduring traditions to the vision and legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

By bringing these objects into everyday circulation, this collaboration celebrates not only the opening of the UAE’s national museum, but also the rich cultural heritage that continues to shape the country’s identity and inspire future generations.”

The limited-edition issuance is comprised of 5,000 sheets, with each sheet containing five Zayed National Museum postage stamps showcasing historically significant artefacts and archival imagery connected to the story of the UAE. Among the featured designs is a 1974 photograph of Sheikh Zayed captured by renowned French photographer Jack Burlot, as well as a khanjar symbolising Emirati identity and tradition.

The collection also highlights important archaeological artefacts including a cup with falaj illustrations discovered at the Hili Archaeological Site in Al Ain, a 1930s tabla pendant and a ceramic incense burner from the Bidaa Bint Saud Archaeological Site. Together, these artefacts trace thousands of years of human history across the UAE and reflect the traditions and innovation that have shaped the nation of centuries.

Located within Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum is the national museum of the United Arab Emirates. Through its galleries, collections and public programmes, the museum tells the story of the UAE and its people across more than 300,000 years of human history, while reflecting the values and enduring legacy of Sheikh Zayed. Since opening its doors, the museum has become a landmark cultural institution and a place where the nation’s history, heritage and identity are preserved and shared with audiences from around the world.