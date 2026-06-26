Ministry of Finance announces Pilot Phase of Electronic Invoicing System

SHARJAH, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), organised the Awareness Event on the Electronic Invoicing System at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah.

The event was attended by specialists from the Ministry and the FTA, as well as a broad cross-section of private sector representatives and entities falling within the scope of the system. The event witnessed the launch of the pilot phase of the Electronic Invoicing’s 5-Corner Model, marking a pivotal milestone toward the gradual, secure, and successful implementation of the Electronic Invoicing System across the UAE.

The event highlighted the strategic importance of this pilot phase, which involves active participation of relevant stakeholders and Accredited Service Providers to test the systems, ensure technical integration and the highest levels of readiness.

Participants were also briefed on the next steps in the Electronic Invoicing roadmap and the activation of the 5-Corner Model, paving the way for completing system integration procedures and enabling the secure exchange of electronic invoices.

The event is part of the Ministry of Finance's ongoing awareness efforts after the success of the previous two awareness events. The first was held in January, followed by the second in May, both designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of all requirements of the Electronic Invoicing System.

Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, confirmed that the launch of the pilot phase and the continued organisation of awareness events on the Electronic Invoicing System reflect the UAE's collaborative approach and integrated support framework, aimed at ensuring a smooth transition for the private sector towards implementing the Electronic Invoicing System.

His Excellency noted that the system is designed to serve as a fundamental pillar underpinning the UAE's ambitious vision to build an integrated and sustainable digital economy that aligns with leading international standards and best practices in transaction accuracy and financial data management.

AlKhoori noted: “Launching the pilot phase of the Electronic Invoicing 5-Corner Model represents a significant step toward building a future-ready digital invoicing ecosystem. Through collaboration with businesses participating in the pilot phase, Accredited Service Providers, we aim to create a model that delivers greater value, efficiency, and trust for the business community.”

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance also called on the business community and persons falling within the scope of the Electronic Invoicing requirements to take proactive measures and align with the approved implementation roadmap. This includes selecting an Accredited Service Provider, completing the necessary contractual arrangements with them, and completing the onboarding process through the FTA’s EmaraTax platform.

He stressed that early readiness and active participation throughout these phases will enable businesses to realise the benefits of automation and transparency from the earliest stages of the project's rollout.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), said: “The five-corner e-invoicing model is distinguished by its reliance on the secure and automatic digital exchange of data between the relevant parties, enhancing transparency and supporting real-time compliance, while ensuring the accurate and efficient issuance and exchange of electronic invoices.

The launch of the pilot phase under this advanced model, which is among the most sophisticated globally, confirms that the implementation of the Electronic Invoicing System has entered the practical application stage in line with the approved timeline. This marks an important step in the UAE’s rapidly advancing digital transformation journey, further strengthening its position among the world’s leading innovators.”

He added: “The Electronic Invoicing System, which is being implemented jointly by the Ministry of Finance and the FTA, supports the Authority’s efforts to enhance voluntary tax compliance through secure and effective digital mechanisms. This is achieved by simplifying, standardising and automating invoicing processes, enabling real-time data exchange through a framework aligned with international best practices and supporting more efficient and accurate submission of tax returns to the FTA.”

He emphasised the importance of this awareness event on the Electronic Invoicing System, which forms part of a series of ongoing awareness and training initiatives designed to provide persons subject to the Electronic Invoicing System and relevant entities with the guidance and support required for successful onboarding and implementation. His Excellency noted that the FTA, in cooperation with the Ministry, had undertaken extensive early preparations to support the rollout of the system and ensure a smooth transition to the new framework.

The event explored four key strategic themes that attracted strong interest from participants. These included providing persons subject to the Electronic Invoicing System with a detailed understanding of the importance of the Electronic Invoicing System and its direct benefits, discussing practical implementation mechanisms and technical integration tools, and highlighting the economic and commercial advantages associated with adopting the system.

The session also shed light on the ecosystem's ambitious national objectives and its central role in accelerating digital transformation, improving the efficiency and transparency of business transactions, and reducing tax gaps through accurate and integrated data.

The event programme featured a comprehensive introductory video outlining the key features of the Electronic Invoicing System, followed by an in-depth presentation on the system's importance and its role in enhancing the business environment.

A dedicated briefing was also provided on the steps for persons subject to the Electronic Invoicing System to join the system through the Federal Tax Authority's EmaraTax platform. The event concluded with an extensive open discussion marked by lively interaction from participants.