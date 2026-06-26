EU agri-food trade surplus holds firm in first four months of 2026

BRUSSELS, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The latest EU agri-food trade report published by the European Commission shows that, in the first four months of 2026, the EU agri-food trade surplus reached €15.6 billion, which is €233 million higher than the same period in 2025.

EU agri-food exports totalled €77.6 billion in January–April 2026, down by 3% compared with 2025. The UK remained the top export destination. Exports to Egypt surged by 49%, driven by wheat. Exports to Ukraine also grew by 7%, with the largest increase in spirits. However, trade disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz led to a 25% drop in exports to the United Arab Emirates.

Due to reduced imports of cocoa products, cereals, as well as oilseeds and protein crops, cumulative imports fell by 7% to €62 billion compared to last year, reinforcing the EU's positive trade balance. Imports values from Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Cameroon and Guinea all decreased as cocoa prices continued to fall. Ukrainian wheat imports dropped by 71%. However, imports from Viet Nam rose by 16%, supported by higher coffee volumes. Imports grew the most in the category fruit and nuts (+6%), with increases spread across different products, particularly avocados and hazelnuts.

On balance, EU agri-food trade remains resilient, with a solid surplus offsetting softer performance in key sectors.