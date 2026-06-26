Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation ceremony of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine ‘Class of 2026’

DUBAI, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health and Chancellor of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), attended the graduation ceremony of MBRU's Class of 2026, held yesterday at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The ceremony marked MBRU’s 10th anniversary.

MBRU, the heart of Dubai Health, which enables learning and discovery to advance health for humanity, celebrated 184 graduates from 40 academic programmes across various medical disciplines in its Class of 2026. The graduates represented the College of Medicine, Hind Bint Maktoum College of Nursing and Midwifery, Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine, and the Deanship of Graduate Medical Education.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum congratulated the graduates and their families, praising their dedication and commitment throughout their academic journey. He emphasised the important role they will play in shaping the future of healthcare and in advancing the well-being of the communities they serve.

H.H. said: "MBRU’s achievements over the years have been made possible through the steadfast support of our leadership, who have positioned advancing health for humanity as a central pillar of sustainable development. This continued support has also been instrumental in equipping our health system to meet the evolving needs of the future.”

H.H. urged the graduates to remain committed to community service, while upholding the values and responsibilities of their profession. He encouraged them to pursue lifelong learning, strive for continuous professional growth, and play an active role in advancing the future of healthcare.

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Member of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health and Chairperson of the MBRU Council, said: "Since its establishment 10 years ago, MBRU has been committed to shaping generations of healthcare professionals who combine academic excellence, clinical expertise, and compassion. Today, we are proud to see this vision embodied in our graduates, who are well-equipped to make meaningful contributions to healthcare, research, and society.”

Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai, delivered the commencement address, highlighting that the UAE’s leadership has long championed the principle that the true value of any achievement lies in its positive impact on people’s lives — a principle embodied every day by healthcare professionals through their service, compassion, and humanity.

She noted that this year's graduation holds special significance as it coincides with the 10th anniversary of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences. In just a decade, MBRU has established itself as a centre of excellence in medical education and scientific research, extending its impact far beyond the UAE.

Addressing the graduates, she emphasised that the mission of medicine extends beyond treating disease to advancing knowledge and pursuing discoveries that improve people’s lives. She noted that while knowledge opens doors, compassion opens hearts, and that no matter how far science and technology advance, they can never replace the uniquely human qualities of empathy, integrity, listening, and genuine care.

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of MBRU, said: "As we celebrate 10 years since MBRU’s establishment, I extend my sincere appreciation to our leadership for their continued guidance and support, and to Dubai Health’s Board of Directors and everyone who has contributed to its journey, including faculty, professional services staff, researchers, and partners. Over the past decade, these collective efforts have helped establish the university as a cornerstone of our integrated academic health system, where Care, Learning, Discovery, and Giving come together to advance health for humanity.”

On behalf of the graduating Class of 2026, Dr. Mohammed Al Braiki, a graduate of the Doctor of Medicine programme, addressed the ceremony, saying that the graduates began their academic journey in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. These exceptional circumstances taught them the importance of adaptability and responsibility, while expanding their knowledge and reinforcing their commitment to serving patients, reflecting Dubai Health’s Patient First promise.

He also expressed his sincere gratitude to the UAE leadership for its continued support, and to MBRU’s administration and faculty for their guidance, encouragement, and vision, which helped students reach this important milestone. He further thanked the families of the graduates for their support and encouragement throughout their journey.

Since its establishment, MBRU has achieved numerous milestones that have strengthened its standing as a leading academic and healthcare institution.

In 2016, the university inaugurated its College of Medicine, laying the foundation for transformative clinical advancements including the launch of Dubai’s first organ transplant programme. Building on this momentum, in 2018, a medical team from MBRU and Dubai Health’s Al Jalila Children’s Hospital performed Dubai’s first pediatric kidney transplant and conducted the UAE’s first whole genome sequencing, marking a major breakthrough in clinical care and precision medicine.

In 2019, MBRU partnered with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre to launch an advanced training programme in medicine and scientific research for astronauts, underscoring the university’s commitment to innovation and future-focused fields. This was followed, in 2020, by the establishment of the College of Nursing and Midwifery, alongside the launch of the Master of Science and Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences Programs, expanding opportunities for the education and development of future healthcare professionals.

In 2022, the university celebrated the graduation of the ‘Class of Khalifa’, which included the first graduates from both the College of Medicine and the College of Nursing and Midwifery. In 2025, the College of Nursing and Midwifery was named in honour of H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, in recognition of her enduring support for healthcare and education.

To date, MBRU has graduated more than 500 alumni across its academic programmes, with graduates securing residency positions at leading institutions globally, including Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, UMass Chan Medical School, and University of Toronto, among others.

The university has also made a significant contribution to scientific advancement, with more than 2,362 research publications in internationally peer-reviewed journals and the establishment of 10 research centres across diverse medical disciplines.

These efforts reflect MBRU’s integrated approach to care, learning, and discovery, translating scientific knowledge into practical impact.

In parallel, MBRU has developed strategic academic and clinical partnerships with leading international institutions, including Queen’s University Belfast and Mediclinic, founded on a shared vision to advance medical education and research.