IOC contributes USD 600 mn to support Olympic Movement: Annual Report

LAUSANNE, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has published its 2025 Annual Report, following its approval by the IOC membership at the 146th IOC Session in Lausanne. Published under the title “Passing the Torch”, the report captures a landmark moment for the Olympic Movement: the handover from the previous IOC President and the beginning of Kirsty Coventry’s tenure as the 10th IOC President, and the first woman to hold the role.

Reflecting the spirit of the Fit for the Future consultation process, the 2025 Annual Report introduces a more dynamic format and a sharper focus on the themes shaping the IOC and the wider Olympic Movement.

Among these themes are preparations for future editions of the Olympic Games, with hosts now secured until at least 2034, and others expressing keen interest. This long-term pipeline underlines the enduring appeal and value of the world’s premier multi-sport event, both within the Olympic Movement and among audiences around the globe.

Beyond these headline themes, the Annual Report offers an overview of the IOC’s other activities in 2025, from digital engagement and programmes in art, culture and education to sustainability, good governance and the protection of the integrity of sport.

In the first year of the 2025-2028 Olympic cycle, the IOC contributed around USD 600 million to support the Olympic Movement through direct IOC contributions, as well as through IOC activities, projects and programmes aimed at supporting the staging of the Olympic Games and promoting the worldwide development of sport and the Olympic Movement.