EU: Decrease in value of gas imports in Q1 2026

BRUSSELS, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- In the first quarter of 2026, the EU’s imports of petroleum oil remained stable compared with the monthly average in 2025. More specifically the value of imports rose slightly (+0.8%) while the volume recorded a minor decrease (-0.6%), according to figures eleased by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In contrast, the imports of liquefied natural gas decreased by 8.0% in value but increased by 2.9% in volume.

In the same period, there was a decrease in imports of natural gas in gaseous state, with drops both in value (-12.7%) and volume (-4.0%).

In the first quarter of 2026, the main suppliers of petroleum oil to the EU were the United States (17.8%), Norway (16.6%) and Kazakhstan (9.6%).

The majority of liquefied natural gas was imported from the United States (57.4%). Another 17.3% came from Russia and 6.6% from Qatar.

Norway was the main supplier of natural gas in its gaseous state (54.4%), followed by Algeria (18.5%) and Russia (9.8%).