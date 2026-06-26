2026 World Cup breaks all-time attendance record with 3.6 million fans

NEW JERSEY, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The 2026 World Cup on Thursday became the best attended tournament in World Cup history, surpassing the 1994 record of nearly 3.6 million spectators, FIFA said.

The announcement came during the second half of Germany’s match against Ecuador in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as giant screens displayed the new all time high attendance figure of 3,605,357 to loud applause from supporters inside the stadium.

With 48 matches still remaining in the tournament, total attendance could potentially almost double the 1994 record, which was set during an era when the World Cup featured only 52 matches.

Stadiums at the 2026 tournament have been more than 99% full on average.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the achievement reflects the global passion for football and its ability to bring people together in an atmosphere of joy and celebration, noting that the scenes witnessed across the 16 host cities and their stadiums had been exceptional.