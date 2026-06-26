UAE crowned top Arab & Asian nation at 2026 IFMA Senior World Championships with 6 medals

KUALA LUMPUR, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Muay Thai Team has been crowned the leading Arab and Asian nation at the 2026 IFMA Senior World Championships in Kuala Lumpur, claiming six medals (three gold and three silver) and finishing fifth in the overall world rankings.

The result marks one of the strongest international showings in the history of UAE Muay Thai, reinforcing the country’s rising stature on the global stage and reflecting the technical depth, composure and fighting spirit displayed by the national team across every round of competition.

Mohamed Mardi delivered the standout individual performance of the championship, taking gold in the 67kg division and being named Best Athlete of the Tournament, Category A, a distinction that places him among the elite competitors in world Muay Thai.

Gold medallists:

• Mohamed Mardi, 67 kg

• Emad Yousef, 86 kg

• Ayoub Al Barnousi, 67 kg

Silver medallists:

• Mohamed Touizi, 54 kg

• Yassine Karimi, 60 kg

• Salama Al Junaidi, Women’s U-24, +75 kg

The medal haul caps a competition cycle defined by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation’s structured preparation programme: long-form camps, international sparring exposure, and a year-round domestic competition calendar designed to sharpen athletes at world-championship pace.

Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, Vice President of the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA), and President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federations, said, “Six medals, the top of the Arab and Asian standings, and fifth in the world. These are not isolated results. They are the outcome of years of disciplined preparation, of investment in coaching and refereeing, and of a competition system built to produce athletes ready for the highest levels of the sport. Mohamed Mardi’s Best Athlete recognition is a moment of real pride for UAE Muay Thai, and a sign of where we are heading.”

Al Neyadi added that the championship marks another step in the UAE’s growing combat sports legacy, driven by the Federation’s long-term strategy and the commitment of its technical and administrative teams to keep elevating UAE athletes onto the podiums of the world’s most demanding tournaments.