Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call today from Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the call, the two sides reviewed the overall situation in the region and the latest regional developments following the agreement on, and signing of, a memorandum of understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this regard, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the importance of full compliance with the provisions of the agreement to ensure the immediate and comprehensive cessation of hostilities in the region, respect for the sovereignty of states and the principles of good neighbourliness, strict adherence to international law, and the protection of maritime corridors and freedom of international navigation, including ensuring the uninterrupted flow of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

He expressed hope that the ongoing negotiations would yield positive outcomes, leading to lasting security and stability in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also emphasised that serious diplomacy and responsible dialogue remain the best means of addressing all regional and international crises in a manner that fulfils the aspirations of peoples for prosperity and development.