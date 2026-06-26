NCEMA announces handling of unintended malfunction in early warning system, commends community's cooperation, understanding

ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA)

announced that an unexpected technical malfunction in the national early warning system, which occurred on Friday evening, has been handled after it resulted in the sending of incorrect warning messages.

In a statement on this regard, NCEMA said that specialised teams immediately initiated the necessary corrective procedures upon detecting the issue, in accordance with the approved plans to ensure service continuity and minimise any potential impact on users.

NCEMA and the relevant authorities apologised for the unintentional technical malfunction. They extended their sincere thanks and appreciation to members of the community for their understanding and cooperation during the response period.

They also commended the community's commitment to following official guidance and obtaining information from official sources, describing it as a reflection of a high level of community awareness and responsibility in dealing with such situations.

The Authority also noted that the relevant entities stress the importance of refraining from circulating information from unofficial sources and following updates through approved sources to ensure the accuracy of information and support the efforts of preparedness and response teams.