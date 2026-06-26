Europol report finds 76% of criminal networks disrupted, 198 remain high threat in EU

BRUSSELS, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Europol today published its latest report, Decoding the EU’s most threatening criminal networks: Issue 2 – The blueprint of criminal opportunism’, offering an in-depth analysis of the evolving threat posed by organised crime in the European Union. The report reveals how criminal networks continuously adapt, regenerate, and exploit opportunities despite sustained law enforcement pressure.

The report highlights two key insights: first, the success of law enforcement in disrupting many of the previously identified criminal networks, and second, the resilience of these networks within a fluid criminal ecosystem. Criminal networks are not isolated entities but thrive within interconnected systems that enable cooperation, resilience, and rapid adaptation. They operate according to a blueprint of opportunism, systematically identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities in modern systems. Digital, financial, technological, and geopolitical opportunities sustain and expand their criminal activities.

Of the 821 criminal networks identified in 2024, 76% are no longer considered among the most threatening, demonstrating the impact of effective, targeted, intelligence-led law enforcement operations. These successes highlight the impact of operational taskforces, financial investigations, and coordinated action days targeting key nodes within criminal ecosystems. Other factors also come into play, such as dissolution, restructuring, transformation into other criminal configurations, or changes in their assessed threat level.

Despite these achievements, a core group of 198 networks has persisted, often the most long-standing and hierarchically structured ones. Furthermore, 533 new networks have emerged, reflecting the dynamic and adaptive nature of organised crime. These networks continue to exploit digital, financial, and geopolitical vulnerabilities, posing ongoing risks to EU citizens and institutions.

Magnus Brunner, European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration

said, "Understanding the enemy is the first step to defeating it. The Decoding report gives us exactly that – and our response is already underway, from the Drugs strategy to combating migrant smuggling and digital fraud. Because while competences remain national, solutions can only be European. That is why we are also updating Europol's mandate – to make sure that European solutions reach every Member State, faster and with more impact."