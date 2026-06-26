Dubai Customs cements its global leadership in combating drugs

DUBAI, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- As the world marks June 26, the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Dubai stands out not merely as a participant in the global conversation, but as a model for how it should be won.

Drugs are no longer just a security threat. They are an economic burden, a public health crisis, and a social epidemic that crosses borders, targets youth, tears families apart, and feeds organised crime networks.

Dubai Customs has made confronting this threat a strategic priority, not as a reactive measure, but as a proactive, intelligence-driven mission built on artificial intelligence, cutting-edge technology, human expertise, and robust local and international partnerships. And its role has evolved well beyond seizing contraband at entry points; it now operates as a fully integrated system for risk monitoring, data analysis, criminal network tracking, and cross-border smuggling interdiction, strengthening national security and contributing to global stability.

Abdulla bin Damaithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, affirmed that Dubai Customs' achievements in combating drug smuggling embody the vision of the wise leadership, one that has made Dubai a global model of security and a leading destination for legitimate trade and safe investment, through an integrated system that balances community protection with the seamless flow of trade.

He noted that Dubai has firmly established itself as a city of security and stability, and that maintaining this standing requires continuous development of the customs system, investment in national competencies, and the deployment of the latest smart technologies to protect border entry points and counter cross-border threats — in line with the emirate's aspirations for a safer and more sustainable future.

He added that the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation continues to strengthen integration across all relevant entities and develop advanced regulatory capabilities that protect the community, safeguard the national economy, and ensure the integrity of supply chains — reinforcing the confidence of investors and trade partners from around the world.

He emphasised that Dubai Customs plays a pivotal role in protecting the country's borders from smuggling attempts through a proactive system built on risk analysis, innovation, and collaboration with local and international partners — and that its success in foiling drug smuggling reflects the efficiency of its security apparatus and consolidates Dubai's position as a global hub for safe trade and a leading model in protecting people and the economy, founded on the firm belief that security is the cornerstone of development and prosperity.

The first five months of 2026 paint a vivid picture of relentless vigilance. Dubai Customs inspection and targeting teams executed 502 seizures, intercepting 406 kilogrammes of narcotic and psychotropic substances and stopping more than 2.3 million narcotic tablets from ever reaching the market.

The breakdown by month reveals a customs apparatus that never sleeps. January alone saw 107 seizures — 116.3 kilogrammes of narcotics and more than 1.2 million tablets stopped at the border. February recorded 89 seizures, yielding 79.2 kilogrammes and 213,000 tablets. March brought 57 seizures with 30.3 kilogrammes and 727,000 tablets intercepted. April surged to 115 seizures, netting 109.3 kilograms and 61,900 tablets.

May closed the period with 74 seizures, 71 kilogrammes seized, and more than 115,000 tablets blocked from circulation.

These are not just statistics. Each tablet stopped is a life protected. Each kilogramme seized is a family kept whole. The full year 2025 recorded approximately 1,185 seizures of narcotic and psychotropic substances — a testament to the sustained pace and continuous evolution of Dubai Customs' security apparatus.

Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director-General of Dubai Customs, said, "Every drug shipment intercepted before entering the country is not merely a security achievement — it means protecting thousands of families from collapse, saving young people from addiction, and preserving the nation's economic foundations." He reaffirmed Dubai Customs' commitment to innovation, technology, and human capital, stating that community protection begins at the border — and that security is the very foundation of sustainable development and economic prosperity.

On this International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Dubai Customs renews its commitment to operating at the highest global standards — cementing Dubai's position as an international model in protecting people, safeguarding the economy, securing legitimate trade, and reinforcing security and stability at both national and global levels.

He added, "Within our efforts to combat transnational organised crime, Dubai Customs has assisted numerous customs administrations around the world in foiling drug smuggling attempts — reinforcing Dubai's position as a trusted partner in the global security ecosystem." He stressed that tackling drugs is a shared responsibility demanding integrated cooperation between security and customs agencies at local, regional, and international levels, and that international collaboration is one of the most critical factors in curbing the activities of cross-border criminal networks.

Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director of the Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs, emphasised that strengthening the security system at customs entry points is a strategic priority — particularly as smuggling methods grow increasingly sophisticated. Security readiness, he stressed, is not built on technology alone, but on the customs inspector's ability to apply field experience, security instinct, and risk analysis in real time.

He outlined Dubai Customs' integrated approach — combining qualified human resources, advanced smart inspection systems, and data analytics — to raise inspection efficiency and prevent prohibited substances from entering the community. Continuous training programs for customs inspectors, he noted, are designed to embed a culture of security vigilance and elevate professional standards in handling shipments, travellers, and transport vehicles. The customs inspector, he affirmed, is the first line of defence. Dubai Customs will continue developing its operational capabilities by adopting global best practices in inspection and risk management — ensuring Dubai remains a safe global hub for trade and travel, and maintaining the balance between facilitating legitimate trade and tightening control over unlawful activities.

Two operations from 2025 stand as proof of that precision. In Operation Black Tank, Dubai Customs foiled a sophisticated smuggling attempt involving 147.4 kilogrammes of narcotics arriving from an Asian country via sea freight — concealed inside a specially constructed tank. In Operation Ampoules, teams intercepted 102 kilogrammes of Nalbuphine arriving from an Asian country via air cargo, following a meticulous surveillance operation that ended in a clean intercept. Both operations confirm the readiness of Dubai Customs teams to stay ahead of the constantly evolving tactics of organised crime.

Behind every successful seizure is an advanced risk analysis engine powered by artificial intelligence and big data analytics. This system processes millions of shipment data points, cross-references indicators with intelligence inputs, and flags high-risk consignments — before they ever reach the physical inspection stage.

The Siyaj system is one of Dubai Customs' most sophisticated smart security initiatives, deploying an integrated architecture that combines AI, advanced detection devices, eco-friendly electric vehicles, and round-the-clock human teams — supported by the K9 Customs Dog Unit — to monitor all customs entry points with precision and speed.

The Shahin project reflects Dubai Customs' vision of harnessing smart solutions to elevate customs operations. It supports inspection processes and manages shipment flows with greater efficiency — accelerating clearance for low-risk consignments while concentrating resources on those requiring deeper scrutiny. The project also strengthens the electronic sealing system for shipments, ensuring the integrity of customs seals, raising the reliability of cargo transport across all entry points, and reducing any opportunity for tampering during transit and storage — enhancing customs oversight and safeguarding the security and integrity of the supply chain.