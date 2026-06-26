First cohort graduates 3D Printing Entrepreneurs Programme in Al Ain

ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- ADGM Academy (ADGMA), in partnership with leading innovation and training partners and in collaboration with Mawaheb Talent Hub, part of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED), and Sindan, has successfully concluded the inaugural edition of the Future Entrepreneurs Programme 3D Printing.

The flagship initiative is designed to equip UAE job seekers with entrepreneurial capabilities and advanced manufacturing skills aligned with the nation’s future economy.

The three-week programme concluded in a dedicated ‘Demo Day’ held in Al Ain on 22nd May, where the first cohort of 50 Emirati job seekers showcased locally designed innovations and manufactured prototypes developed throughout the programme through a product exhibition. Additionally, the event featured keynote presentations as well as certificate ceremonies for participating individuals. It brought together senior leadership, industry experts, specialists, partners, and guests to celebrate the achievements of participants and the growing role of homegrown innovation in supporting the UAE’s economic diversification ambitions.

The Demo Day Graduates demonstrated fully developed prototypes, validated business concepts, and functioning market-ready ideas, underscoring the programme’s role in fostering entrepreneurship and creating future employment pathways.

The programme is part of the UAE’s national development priorities. It integrates entrepreneurship training with hands-on experience in 3D printing and digital fabrication. The goal is to enable participants to transform innovative ideas into real prototypes and market-ready business concepts.

With a strong emphasis on empowering youth and job seekers in the Al Ain region, the initiative reinforces the city’s growing position as a hub for innovation, industrial capability and SME development.

Throughout the programme, participants received comprehensive training in entrepreneurial mindset development, business strategy, pitch building, and advanced manufacturing fundamentals, alongside practical exposure to materials selection, modelling, prototyping, and real-world applications of 3D printing technologies to turn bold ideas into commercial realities.

As part of its pivotal role in building a competitive and sustainable entrepreneurship ecosystem and empowering Emirati entrepreneurs, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) supported the programme by delivering specialised entrepreneurship training workshops for the first cohort. Additionally, the Fund hosted the workshops at “MZN Hub Al Ain”, its entrepreneurship centre, which plays a key role in incubating startups and supporting early-stage Emirati founders by providing a comprehensive support environment that combines workspaces, training, mentoring, and partnership networks.

Dr. Abdulla Al Shimmari, Executive Director, National Workforce Enablement Sector & Mawaheb Talent Hub, said, “In Abu Dhabi, we focus on unlocking human potential. When an ambitious job seeker leaves this programme with a working prototype, a validated business concept and the confidence to build something entirely new, they are not just employable – they are empowered. That is the true impact we strive for every day. Partnering with ADGM Academy and Sindan in Al Ain proves that world-class opportunities belong in every corner of the emirate. The graduates we celebrate today will help build Abu Dhabi’s next-gen industrial economy, and Mawaheb is here to enable them every step of the way.”

Commenting on the initiative, Ali Al Mehairi, Senior Executive Director of Business Enablement at ADGM Academy, said, “The Future Entrepreneurs Programme 3D Printing reflects ADGM Academy’s commitment to empowering UAE talent with future-ready skills that support innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable economic growth. We are combining advanced manufacturing capabilities with entrepreneurial training and cultivating a new generation of creators, innovators, and business leaders who can contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s industrial and knowledge-based economy. Our initiative also aims to highlight Al Ain’s growing role as an emerging centre for innovation, excellence and economic diversification.”