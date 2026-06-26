Hamdan bin Zayed visits development projects in Al Mirfa City, reviews preparations for sailing races

ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has visited a number of development projects in Al Mirfa City and reviewed plans to enhance infrastructure and improve the quality of services in the city and surrounding areas.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed met with citizens and reaffirmed the UAE leadership's commitment to engaging with the community, enhancing quality of life, and supporting initiatives that advance Al Dhafra Region while preserving its cultural heritage.

As part of the field visit, he also met with organisers of traditional sailing races and kingfish championships to review preparation for the upcoming seasons, as well as efforts to sustain maritime sport, preserve UAE maritime heritage, and develop national talent.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied at the meeting by Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan; Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region; Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council; and a number of officials.