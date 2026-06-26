Under President's directives, UAE allocates US$10 million in urgent relief aid for Venezuela earthquake victims

ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has announced an urgent humanitarian response through the UAE Aid Agency to support those affected by the two earthquakes that struck off the northern coast near the city of Moron in Venezuela. The UAE has allocated US$10 million for the relief effort.

The UAE's emergency response reflects its humanitarian solidarity in assisting disaster victims, extending support to those in need, and helping communities affected by natural disasters and crises around the world.

The initiative aims to accelerate early recovery efforts, promote stability, and provide essential needs, including food supplies, medical items and a range of relief assistance for all segments of society.

In this context, Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, underscored the UAE's leading global humanitarian and relief role in responding to disasters and crises.

He said this stems from the enduring humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and is guided by the inspiring humanitarian vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose unwavering commitment and unlimited support continue to drive the provision of relief assistance to communities affected by natural disasters and help mitigate their impact on all those affected.

Al Ameri noted that those affected by the two earthquakes are facing severe humanitarian conditions and critical living circumstances, making immediate relief assistance imperative.

He added that the UAE Aid Agency is coordinating with the Venezuelan authorities and relevant international organisations to ensure the swift delivery of food supplies, medical assistance and shelter equipment, meet urgent humanitarian needs, and help alleviate the devastating impact of the earthquakes on all affected communities.