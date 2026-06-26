Hamdan bin Zayed receives copy of Abu Dhabi geographical guide

ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has received a copy of "Emirate of Abu Dhabi: A Guide to Geographical Sites & Places", a comprehensive geographical and historical reference documenting sites, landmarks and places across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, by Emirati author and researcher Ali Ahmed Al Kindi Al Marar.

During a meeting at Mohammed Al Falahi Al Yasi's majlis in Al Mirfa City, Al Kindi outlined the book's contents, noting that it covers the names of regions, cities, towns and villages, as well as water resources, palm groves, forests, ghaf trees, sand dunes, sabkhas, plains, mountains, sand hills, valleys and other geographical features, together with their historical significance.

The four-volume work documents 3,259 geographical locations across Abu Dhabi and is the result of nearly 13 years of field research. It draws on maps, historical documents, geographical and historical publications, newspapers, reports, academic studies and oral accounts collected from senior Emirati men and women.

Published by the National Library and Archives, the guide aims to preserve Abu Dhabi's geographical and historical heritage and document the emirate's traditional way of life.