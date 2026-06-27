Abdullah bin Zayed, Nawaf Salam discuss bilateral ties, developments in Lebanon

ABU DHABI, 27th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the close fraternal relations between the UAE and Lebanon and ways to further strengthen them in support of their mutual interests during a telephone call with Dr. Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Dr. Salam also reviewed regional developments and the situation in Lebanon, particularly following the announcement of the signing of a framework agreement, under the sponsorship and support of the United States, between the Lebanese and Israeli governments.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed the signing of the agreement, commending the efforts of the Lebanese and Israeli governments that led to its conclusion and praising the role played by the United States in sponsoring and supporting the agreement, which contributes to enhancing security and stability in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also reaffirmed the UAE's full support for all efforts aimed at achieving sustainable security and stability in the sisterly Republic of Lebanon.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed further underscored the UAE's unwavering support for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for all that contributes to the prosperity and well-being of its brotherly people.