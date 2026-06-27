Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian Foreign Minister discuss relations, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 27th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a telephone call with Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to boost cooperation and joint action to advance their mutual interests and shared aspirations for development and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Dr. Abdelatty also reviewed the overall situation in the region, the latest regional developments, and ways to enhance efforts to support security and stability, safeguard regional peace, and achieve lasting peace across the region.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and the Egyptian Foreign Minister discussed a number of issues and topics of common concern and exchanged views on them.