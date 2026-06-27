World Governments Summit to organise WGS Latin America and the Caribbean Dialogue in November

DUBAI, 27th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, the World Governments Summit Organisation has announced the convening of the World Governments Summit Dialogue – Latin America and the Caribbean 2026 in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic, on 20–21 November 2026. The event will bring together senior government officials, business leaders, investors, representatives of international organisations, and World Governments Summit partners.

The second edition of the Dialogue is a result of the growing strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the Dominican Republic and builds on the strategic agreement announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and President Luis Abinader during the World Governments Summit 2026. The initiative aims to expand cooperation and further strengthen the Summit’s position as a leading global platform for fostering partnerships between the UAE and countries across Latin America and the Caribbean.

During a meeting with a UAE delegation that included Mohammad Bin Taliah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Government Knowledge Exchange, and Mohammed Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organisation, President Luis Abinader emphasised that the World Governments Summit Dialogue for Latin America and the Caribbean reflects the shared vision of the Dominican Republic and the UAE to promote dialogue, cooperation, and international partnerships that drive growth, innovation, economic integration, knowledge exchange, and future opportunities.

He stated, “The Dominican Republic is honored to host this regional dialogue, which reaffirms our steadfast commitment to serving as a platform that brings together growth, innovation, and cooperation among Latin America, the Caribbean, and the wider world.”

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation, affirmed that relations between the UAE and the Dominican Republic represent an advanced model of positive international partnerships built on shared development and future-oriented opportunities. He noted that bilateral ties continue to evolve, driven by a shared vision focused on future readiness and adapting to global transformations.

He said, “The World Governments Summit Dialogue in Latin America and the Caribbean serves as a strategic platform for translating shared ambitions into meaningful cooperation pathways, high-impact partnerships, and practical projects that benefit communities. By bringing together governments, business leaders, and international institutions under one umbrella, the Dialogue enables the exchange of expertise, exploration of global transformations, and development of innovative solutions to development challenges, while enhancing governments’ readiness to build a more prosperous and sustainable future for their peoples.”

Mohammed Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organisation, said that hosting the Dialogue in the Dominican Republic reflects the strategic and steadily growing relationship between the UAE and countries across Latin America and the Caribbean. He highlighted the expansion of cooperation in economic development, innovation, government modernisation, investment, tourism, and sustainable growth.

Al Sharhan noted that the Dialogue further reinforces the Summit’s role as a global platform that brings together governments and decision-makers to exchange expertise and forge impactful partnerships that support sustainable development and strengthen government preparedness for the future. He added that the second edition builds on the success of the inaugural Dialogue hosted by the Dominican Republic in 2025, which marked an important milestone in international cooperation.

The second edition of the Dialogue will see significant expansion in both scale and impact, featuring broader country representation, a more comprehensive agenda of sessions and executive meetings, and a stronger focus on delivering practical outcomes and long-term partnerships.

The event will welcome more than 70 speakers from governments, the private sector, academia, and international organisations, alongside representatives from more than 30 countries across Latin America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and other regions of the world. More than 120 companies and private-sector institutions are also expected to participate.

The Dialogue agenda includes 35 sessions exploring strategic, economic, technological, and governance priorities, as well as 15 high-level meetings aimed at strengthening partnerships and delivering actionable outcomes. Discussions will focus on six key themes: Geopolitics and Strategic Investment, Tourism, Culture, and Experience Economies, International Cooperation and Regional Integration, The Future of Governments, Logistics and Global Connectivity, and Human Capital and the Future of Work.

The Dialogue is organised through a partnership between the World Governments Summit, the Government of the Dominican Republic, and the Centre for Public Policy Analysis (CAPP), with participation from leading regional and international institutions, including: Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF), International Finance Corporation (IFC), Association of Caribbean States (ACS), Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and Latin American Centre for Development Administration (CLAD).

The event will also bring together World Governments Summit partners and members, investors, business leaders, and private-sector representatives from across the region and beyond.

The inaugural edition, hosted by the Dominican Republic in 2025, marked a significant milestone in regional and international cooperation. It brought together representatives from 22 countries, 29 speakers, and 59 leading companies and institutions through 14 sessions and 10 strategic meetings focused on the future of governments, economic transformation, tourism, innovation, and regional cooperation.

The event also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the World Governments Summit and the Government of the Dominican Republic to strengthen institutional cooperation, develop joint initiatives, and establish a long-term platform for dialogue and collaboration.

Since its establishment in 2013, the World Governments Summit has convened participants from more than 160 countries, including 145 heads of state and government and more than 3,500 speakers, cementing its position as one of the world’s leading platforms dedicated to shaping the future of governments and public policy.